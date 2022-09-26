A COMMUNITY support group and a charity have teamed up to host a virtual funding surgery.

CVS Tendring and Colchester Catalyst Charity will host the event which will see Rodney Appleyard, development manager at Colchester Catalyst Charity, speak about the funding the charity provides.

Colchester Catalyst has been a grant making charity since 1990.

The charity will consider funding applications from anywhere within the CO postcode.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at 11am.

For further details or the link to join the meeting email events@cvstendring.co.uk.