A CONSULTATION over major plans to regenerate the UK’s most deprived area has been extended following the death of the Queen.

Tendring Council bosses have backed a new draft masterplan for Jaywick, which includes the development of 222 homes alongside a new village centre and village square on council-owned land in Lotus Way.

It is hoped there could be a small supermarket, nursery and GP surgery, as well as the creation of an embankment on the beach, making the seafront Brooklands road one-way, and redeveloping empty plots.

The authority has already ruled out compulsory purchase orders – a controversial option considered as part of a previous unpopular masterplan for Jaywick in 2006.

The consultation has been extended to October 27 after some planned community events inviting people to share their ideas were cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

Paul Honeywood, the council’s cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick, said results from the consultation will allow the council to fine-tune proposals into a more detailed plan for consideration.

“As a mark of respect, and in line with Royal protocol, we paused our consultation events during the period of national mourning; and I am pleased that we are now starting these up again,” he added.

“Much good work has already been carried out with the community in Jaywick Sands in recent years, and these are the next steps which are vital to keep that momentum going. But it is crucial that we get the community’s input into those next steps.”

People can take part in the consultation online at tendringdc.gov.uk/jaywicksandsconsultations, which also contains details of a consultation webinar and a series of drop-in events, which include:

• Saturday 24 September, 12-2pm, Inclusion Ventures, Broadway

• Friday, 7 October, 1pm-3pm, Jaywick Sands Martello Tower, Belsize Avenue

• Thursday, 13 October, 9.30am-11.30am, Jaywick Sands Community Resource Centre, Brooklands

• Saturday, 22 October, 10.30am-1pm, Jaywick Sands Community Resource Centre, Brooklands.