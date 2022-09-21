TRIBUTES have been paid to a “lovely” and “wonderful” young man and talented footballer who has tragically died following a serious crash.

Chayse West, 18, of Colchester, was taken to intensive care on Sunday after an incident near Keelars Lane, in Elmstead, shortly after 5am.

Sadly, the beloved son and brother, who played for Alresford Colne Rangers FC, died from his injuries, despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

A spokesman for the football club said: “It is with a heavy heart we inform our members and supporters the devastating news of the loss of one of our players.

“Chayse West sadly passed away on Tuesday with his family by his side. We ask everyone respects and prays for his family and friends at this sad time.

“You will always be remembered Chayse.”

Since his death, people across the community have shared tributes to Chayse and sent their well wishes to his heartbroken family.

Jennie Martin-Cooks said: “RIP. Sending lots of love at this sad time. Chayse was a wonderful boy.”

Michelle Cook also sent her well wishes to his loved ones.

She said: “RIP young man. Such a lovely lad, taken too soon. Condolences to his family.”

Gemma Elaine reflected on the times she has spent with Chayse.

She said: “Rest in peace Chayse. We will hold all those football memories of you and the boys forever.

“My heart aches for your family. Sending you love and strength.”

Emma Pegram also extended her condolences to the young man’s closest friends and relatives.

She added: “So heart-breaking. Sending Chayse’s family love and strength to get through such a terrible time.”

Lilli Betty, who used to work at Chayse’s school, said: “Lovely young lad. Sleep soundly mate.”

Since the incident on Sunday, a 37-year-old man from St Osyth has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation with Essex Police continuing to appeal for any witnesses or information relating to the incident.

Sgt Alex Black, from the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are not looking for anyone else or another vehicle in connection with this collision, but we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw anything or have any footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, I need you to contact us.”

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to call the police on 101 and cite incident 226 of September 18.

In his honour Alresford Colne Rangers will hold a minute’s silence on Saturday at 3pm at Ford Lane playing field in Alresford.

A vigil at which Chayse will remembered will also take place tomorrow at the Gas Recreation Ground off Bromley Road, Colchester, from 8pm.

Attendants are invited to take along lanterns as part of the gathering.