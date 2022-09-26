A COMMUNITY choir has hit the right with a special tenth anniversary concert.

Harwich Sing Tendring Voices held the ‘Double Digits’ concert in Princes Theatre, Clacton on Saturday, September 10.

The community choir includes children, teenagers, and adults in Harwich, Manningtree, Weeley and the surrounding areas.

Clare Leach, choir founder, said: “Our concert was an emotional rollercoaster and the audience smiled, laughed, cried and felt uplifted.

“I chose just a few of our favourite songs from over the ten years to revisit at the concert and they were well received.

“The atmosphere was electric, the audience clearly showed how much they were enjoying the concert and the performers got so much from that and totally sang their hearts out.”

Clare started Harwich Sing Tendring Voices after volunteering and helping with music at her children's school more than ten years ago.

As she approached the end of her volunteering at the school, Clare was asked to set up a choir properly, one that the community could participate in.

The choir has grown significantly in the last decade and has performed at everything from charity balls, concerts, weddings, funerals, remembrance services and award ceremonies.

Clare emphasised the importance of singing and music in a group setting.

She said: “There is a wealth of evidence proving that singing and music are great for our health, general wellbeing, and happiness.

“In fact, the evidence is overwhelming and I can say hand on heart I see the benefits first hand every week in my classes.

“All of us of every age in HSTV get so much from the camaraderie of singing together.

“We have also loved and lost a few friends along the way, and we sang for them and dedicated songs to them.”

Harwich Sing Tendring Voices has recently relaunched its tots classes and Clare has expressed her excitement for future events.

She said: “The concert was an amazing way to celebrate ten years and now we start new adventures.”