VOLUNTEER lifeboat crew went to the aid of a sailor who's yacht was drifting in busy shipping lanes.

Walton and Frinton RNLI launched to the aid of the man at noon on Friday following a request for help from the Coastguard.

The yacht had its sails blown out, an unreliable engine and the sailor was suffering from sea sickness.

In a freshening wind and with seas building, the Tamar class all-weather lifeboat set out to assist the vessel, which was 20 miles south-east of Walton Pier.

Richard Wyatt, volunteer RNLI crew member, said: “It was a job well done in, at times, challenging conditions.

“As is often the case, assistance given at an early stage can stop a bad situation developing into something far worse.”

Once the lifeboat arrived on scene the coxswain decided the safest option was to tow the yacht to the nearest safe harbour, a distance of 24 nautical miles.

With the tide against them and speed restricted by the tow the journey to Harwich Harbour took nearly seven hours.

Once in the shelter of the River Orwell the lifeboat transferred a crew member to the yacht to assess the condition of the sailor and assist him with mooring in Levington Marina.