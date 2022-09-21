A COUNCIL chairman has given his thanks to all those in Tendring who paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the period of national mourning.

Tendring Council hosted Books of Condolence at Clacton Town Hall, Dovercourt Bay and Walton Lifestyles leisure centres, which were signed by hundreds of people.

In addition dozens of floral tributes were left to Her Majesty at the Town Hall building.

Peter Harris, chairman, said the district’s response was touching, but not surprising.

“One of the most wonderful things about Queen Elizabeth II is the way in which, though she was sovereign to us all, so many of us felt a deeply personal connection to her,” he said.

“I was moved by the strength of feeling shown by her subjects in Tendring, and the number of people who signed the Books or left flowers, while I am sure many more will have made a journey to London or signed an online Book of Condolence too.

“The hush which settled across the district on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral was also very touching.

“I want to thank everyone’s beautifully moving response at this time of national sorrow, and hope that we can continue to embrace that feeling of togetherness as a community into the reign of King Charles III.”

Flowers left at Tendring Council have now been removed and will be composted to help growth of new plants and trees in the district, while the Books of Condolence will be sent to the Essex Records Office to form part of the county’s archive of events.

Flags at council buildings have been returned to full mast following the end of the national period of mourning.

A planning committee meeting which had been scheduled for September 14 is now taking place on September 22, while business of the full council meeting set for September 20 has either been postponed to the next meeting or handled via other means.

Consultation events into the draft Place Plan and Design Guide for Jaywick Sands have been re-scheduled, and the consultation as a whole extended until October 27. For details visit tendringdc.gov.uk/jaywicksandsconsultations.