A famous stuntman is set to meet fans in Essex this weekend as a daredevil stunt show pays tribute to him.

Kidd, 62, had a successful career as a professional stunts man - even working on three James Bond films - and never broke a bone until an accident in 1996.

His motorbike had steered out of control at an event in Stratford-upon-Avon and the stunt rider fell 20ft down a ravine.

This left him paralysed and suffering life-changing brain injuries.

Motor Show Events is set to pay tribute to the iconic stunts star this weekend with a two-day show filled with non-stop action from the best of the UK’s stunt teams.

Junior stunt team Eddie’s Kids will be taking part and fans will get the chance to meet them before, after and in between show, as well as being able to have their picture taken with a monster truck.

And Kidd himself will be there on both days meeting fans.

The two-hour live show will premiere at Kings Farm, Chelmsford on September 24 and 25.

This event is standing only, but guests are welcome to bring their own chairs. For more information and to get tickets visit motorshowevents.com/essex-stunt-show.

A percentage of each ticket sold will go towards supporting Eddie Kidd.