A SECURITY guard turned off the CCTV in a student flat complex so he could raid their bedrooms.

James Grantham used a key fob to open the rooms and snatched watches, iPhones and a vacuum cleaner during the burglaries in The Maltings, Haven Road, Colchester.

Two of the three students targeted had moved back to their family homes while the country was in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the third student returned from a night out in the early hours of June 27, 2020, and found one of his belongings wasn’t where it was usually kept, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Student flats - The Maltings - Picture: Google

Upon awakening later that morning he found a charger, two watches and electrical equipment belonging to him, all worth £526, were missing.

Grantham’s colleague at the Haven Road accommodation relieved him of his duties on the same morning and found the CCTV had been turned off for about three days.

READ MORE >> Cyclist who suffered brain injury in devastating collision is awarded £800k

Joe Davidson, prosecuting, stated the case began to unravel when the other two students returned to their flats in late June to find items had gone.

One was missing three iPhones worth £580 while the other couldn’t find her speaker dock or Dyson vacuum cleaner, a collection worth £239.

“Records show Mr Grantham was alone on duty overnight on June 1, 25 and 26,” added Mr Davidson.

Flats - The Maltings - Picture: Google

“Turning off the CCTV was a deliberate and cynical way to cover his tracks.”

Grantham, of Land Close, Clacton, was arrested on June 28 and later admitted three counts of burglary.

Gavin Burrell, mitigating, argued his client, who now works as a warden on a holiday site, was suffering from financial difficulties and was trying to help his family.

“He wants to be the best father he can be [but] he appreciates the way he has tried to help the family finances has had a damaging effect on other people,” said Mr Burrell.

Judge Timothy Walker jailed Grantham, a father-of-two, for two years but opted to suspend the sentence for two years.

He also ordered the defendant to pay a total £1,345.53 in compensation to his victims, undertake 300 hours of unpaid work and carry out 30 rehabilitation sessions with the probation service.