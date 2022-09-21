CLACTON's newest broadband network is celebrating as the first 100 customers are now connected.

After announcing Clacton as one of its build areas back in March, next-generation broadband provider, BeFibre has now connected over 100 of the town’s residents.

The BeFibre team was at Clacton Carnival and sponsored flights at Clacton Airshow.

Louise Elliot, BeFibre's Chief Customer and Operations Officer said: "We want to upgrade our customers' worlds, transforming how they live, work and play.

"After all, we need greater connectivity than ever before - whether we're busy with video calls, working from home, bingeing on box sets or gaming.

"In truth, our hunger for being online is only going to grow and therefore the broadband market needs to evolve - and quickly.

"Only 24 per cent of UK homes currently have access to full-fibre services, so waiting for one of the big providers to reach every town and city in the country isn't an option."

In Clacton, approximately 20,600 homes are set and ready for service as a part of a phased-out programme.

