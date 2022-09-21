A SERIOUS crash involving two vehicles is causing chaos for morning commuters.

The A14 near Ipswich has been closed in both directions between Whitehouse and the Copdock Interchange.

This is following a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry this morning.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Suffolk Police are in attendance and leading the incident.

"Collision investigation works are being completed at the location, however, there is no timeframe of when the eastbound carriageway will reopen."

Suffolk Police has advised motorists to find alternative routes.

Essex Highways has said to use the following diversion:

-Exit the A14 at J52 Claydon and take the 4th exit onto the B1113 (Bramford Road).

-Continue on the B1113 through Bramford and Sproughton to the roundabout with the A1071.

-At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A1071 and continue to the junction with A1214.

-Turn right at the junction and follow the A1214 to re-join the eastbound carriageway at J55 Copdock Mill.

A spokesman added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."