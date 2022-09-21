A TEENAGER who was fighting for his life after a serious crash in Elmstead has died in hospital.

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured man at the B1027 near Keelars Lane at 5.10am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in what was described as a life-threatening condition.

But Essex Police have now reported the 18-year-old had died.

Sgt Alex Black, from Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit, said the police force had sent their condolences to the family of the man involved.

He said: "My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the family of the young man who has died."

A 37-year-old man, from St Osyth, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

Essex Police is still looking for further evidence as part of their investigations into the incident.

Sgt Black added: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"I do still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward."

Police are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward by calling the police on 101 and cite incident 226 of September 18.

The B1027 was closed to traffic for much of Sunday whilst officers carried out extensive collision investigation work at the scene.

Earlier this week, a police spokesmans said: "We'd like to speak to anyone who was in the area and, in particular, we'd ask anyone who drove along the B1027 in the early hours of Sunday and who has a dash cam if they could check to see if they have captured anything that may help us."