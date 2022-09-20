POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Frinton that left five people injured.

Sean Dray, of Knox Road, Clacton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 11 charged with failing to provide a specimen following the crash in Walton Road on July 23.

The 29-year-old was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of more than £200.

But Essex Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information following a collision in Frinton in July.

"A black BMWX5 and a black Toyota Avensis were in collision in Walton Road at around 10.30pm on July 23.

"A total of 5 people received numerous injuries.

"A man was arrested following the incident.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

Contact Essex Police online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting its website or by calling 0800 555 111.