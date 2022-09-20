A MAN has been arrested following a serious crash which has left a man fighting for his life.

Emergency services were called to an injured man on the B1027 near Keelars Lane, Elmstead, at 5.10am on Sunday, September 18.

He was taken to Colchester Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 37-year-old man, from St Osyth, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision, on Monday.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers have also recovered a vehicle.

Sgt Alex Black, from Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are not looking for anyone else or another vehicle in connection with this collision but we continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“If you saw anything or have any footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, I need you to contact us.”

Witnesses can submit a report online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or call then force on 101, quoting incident number 226 of September 18.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.