FRINTON Horticultural Society’s final show of the year was a blooming success.
The event, held at the McGrigor Hall, saw visiting judges praise the society for overcoming he challenges of Covid 19 and the prolonged hot weather by putting on all three of its annual shows.
Marion Lowdell claimed the top trophies and most points in the competition and was awarded the Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal.
Chairman John Dearing thanked the members and volunteers for making these shows a success and helping to raise much needed funds.
