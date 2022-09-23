AN upset resident has accused council bosses of “defending the indefensible” after failing to investigate ways to improve disability access ahead of installing a cycle lane.

Gary Stone, 57, who has lived in Jaywick for seven years, has multiple sclerosis and is quadriplegic, and is therefore classed as being clinically extremely vulnerable.

Last August, Mr Stone raised concerns over what he considered to be a lack of inclusivity in Essex County Council’s plans to establish a new cycle path from Jaywick to Clacton.

At the time, he questioned why the consultation blueprints failed to mention how disabled people in the area would be able to access the new route.

After conversations with the authority, bosses suggested a study could possibly be carried out looking at ways to make Jaywick more accessible as part of the scheme.

The council, however, has now confirmed the project is set to get underway in October, even though the study mentioned to Mr Stone has not taken place.

“I support the upgrades to the cycle route but what I don't understand is why in 2022 are disabled people deemed not as valued as able-bodied cyclists?” said Mr Stone.

“The cycle path should be made safe for all users and Essex County Council is failing to provide safe access for all users.

“As the cycling route would not be extended to include alterations to Carnarvon Way it was explained to me there may be funds within the budget [to conduct a study].

“This seems to have now disappeared and Essex County Council is doing nothing to help the people actually effect by this serious and dangerous issue.

"It's not just me, it's all the disabled and elderly residents of Jaywick."

Mr Stone has previously called for any Jaywick regeneration projects to “put disabled people at the forefront.”

He added: "There are limited shops in Jaywick that have disabled access and with the lack of dropped curbs makes it more or less impossible to even attempt to go out independently."

Essex County Council bosses, however, believe the upcoming works will benefits everyone.

“The upcoming works will provide benefits for everyone, making the route safer and more accessible," a spokesman said.

“The project includes a new asphalt cycle track along the section from Jaywick to Selsey Avenue, off-grid lighting columns (wind and solar-powered) along the sea wall section to improve safety and visibility, stabilisation works to help prevent sand blowing onto the new cycle track and drainage improvements.

“We continue to explore alternative options and hope that the investment in Jaywick Sands will allow us build further improvements in the future, if and when funding opportunities arise.

“We wanted to do more, including looking at the access to the seawall, but unfortunately were unable to do so within the time restrictions of the funding and due to land limitations.

“If there is local support then we would recommend that this is pursued through the Tendring Local Highway Panel.”