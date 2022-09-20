STRIKES which had been postponed following the Queen’s death are set to hit rail lines with chaos on October 1.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has confirmed its member will be walking out on October 1 and October 5 in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is also set to strike on October 1, according to Politics Joe.

Greater Anglia trains from Southend to London will be affected by the strikes.

"We would much rather not be in this position. We don't want to go on strike - withdrawing your labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for this trade union - but the train companies have been determined to force our hand, said Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary.

"The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny. It is outrageous that they expect us to put up with a real terms pay cut for a third year in a row. And that's why we are going on strike."

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT, told Politics Joe: “The summer of solidarity we have seen will continue into autumn and winter if employers and the government to refuse workers reasonable demands.”

A strike is also expected on October 1 by members of the TSSA union, but this has not been officially confirmed yet.

"These strikes will once again hugely inconvenience the very passengers the industry needs to support its recovery from the ongoing impact of the pandemic," the Rail Delivery Group said.