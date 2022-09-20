THERE is no evidence that four bird flu cases in Essex are linked, officials claim.

An emergency control zone has been put in place after the Government confirmed cases of avian influenza near Little Clacton.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain was confirmed in chickens at the property on Sunday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.

Both 3km and 10km temporary control zones have been put in place surrounding the affected location.

The response is being led by Essex County Council, Tendring Council, Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency to what has been described as an “isolated outbreak”

Council Hall said it is the fourth outbreak of bird flu in Essex in the past year, but that there is no evidence to suggest any of the outbreaks are linked.

Health officials have visited the site and taken several actions including testing, cleansing and disinfection.

It is understood the outbreak is in kept birds and there are no cases in people.

John Spence, the county council’s cabinet member for health, added: “It is important to reassure people that the risk of anyone becoming infected as a result of an outbreak like this is extremely low.

“Nevertheless, it is important that we put the correct precautions in place and working with Defra and Tendring Council this is what we have done.

“We will be visiting premises around the site of the outbreak, and offering information and advice, over the coming days.”

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for partnerships at Tendring Council, added: “The important thing is for people to react sensibly, understand there is minimal risk to human health, and if you keep birds then to follow the measures set out by the authorities.”

When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease.

Within these zones a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry can apply.

Some of those measures include restrictions on the movement of any poultry, eggs, or carcases.

Avian influenza circulates naturally in wild birds who migrate to the UK over the winter, where the disease can spread to poultry.

Dr David Edwards, consultant in Health Protection at UK Health Security Agency East, said: “Avian Influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

"We are working closely with APHA and DEFRA to monitor the situation and have provided the necessary public health advice to anyone on site as a precaution.

“Try not to touch any sick or dead birds and make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap after contact with any animal.”