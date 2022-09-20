RESIDENTS in Brightlingsea joined together for commemorations to mark the passing of the Queen.

A Book of Condolence for the town opened in St James’ Church and has now seen more than 300 messages left as well as artwork from our local youngster and Brightlingsea Primary School pupils.

Town mayor Mick Barry read the proclamation from Brightlingsea’s Memorial Gardens to hundreds of people on September 11 and the town gathered again for a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the Queen on Sunday.

It included ministers from the town’s churches, the town council, the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea, Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade and Rainbows.

“Brightlingsea has always been a small town with a big heart,” said Rev Caroline Beckett, one of the organisers.

“We have done the Queen’s memory honour and that is important. She lived a life of extraordinary, selfless service.

“What we are also seeing in our community is an outpouring of the other griefs we were not able to fully mourn during the last few difficult years.

“It is more important than ever that we come together in unity and kindness as we move forward under a new king.

“Our prayers, love and best wishes are with the Royal family at this time.”