AN artistic event is set to take place as part of a project bringing awareness to an important geographical landmark.

Naze Day, organised by the Naze Tower in Walton, is a free event for all abilities and ages with no booking required.

The day will see attendees drawing their favourite views of the Naze on to canvas cut outs then attached to maps with artist Emma Eagle.

A spokesman for the Naze Tower said: “There will also be the opportunity write memories and stories of the Naze onto postcards, attendees are encouraged to bring copies of photos, information, or objects connected to the Naze, these will be used to contribute to the map.

“Don’t forget to pick up a free ‘nA-Ze trail’ from the tower created by Emma to get you out and about exploring the wonderful area that is the Naze with friends and family.

“Community groups will be at the tower with displays including the Naze Protection Society, Essex Rock and Mineral Society and Things found at The Naze who will try to help withy identifying findings.”

This event is in the shelter outside the Naze Tower meaning it is wheelchair accessible.

Naze Day will take place on Saturday, September 24, from 11am to 3.30pm.

For more information visit bit.ly/3dpJM2W.