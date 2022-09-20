PLANS for 26 homes at a farm in Great Bentley have been recommended for approval by council planners.

Frank Strutt has applied for permission to build the homes, along with an access road, parking and public open space, on four acres of land at Moorland Farm, off Weeley Road.

Blueprints show all of the properties will be two-storeys while eight of them will be affordable homes.

Tendring Council has received 48 letters of objection to the plans, which will go before the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Great Bentley Parish Council also objected to the plans.

A spokesman said: “The parish council acknowledge that this application is within the village boundary as depicted in the recently adopted Local Plan, nevertheless the council object to this application.

“Further dwellings are not sustainable in the village that has already experienced a 56 per cent increase in housing stock, despite hundreds of thousands of pounds being paid by developers for health, education, and highways infrastructure there has been no material benefit.”

“The application form describes the site as Moorlands Farm and the current use of the land as former agricultural.

“This site has not been a farm for some 30 years plus, furthermore a planning application in 1995 changed the use of a significant area of land from agricultural to domestic garden.”

Council planning officers have recommended the plans for approval on the condition that 30 per cent of the homes are affordable and that a financial contribution is made for open space and schools.

A report said: “The application site is located within the settlement development boundary for Great Bentley, and as such the principle of development in this location is acceptable.

“There are no objections to the site layout or the design of the proposed dwellings, and Essex Highways Authority offer no objections.

“However, concerns are raised with regards to the impacts of the development to the existing amenities of plots to the north-east of the site, given the close proximity, but not considered sufficient to warrant refusal.”

A report by the developer added: “The proposals will result in a high-quality sustainable development.”