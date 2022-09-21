AN event that will see environmentally friendly groups clean up beaches around Tendring is set to take place.
The Great Tendring Beach clean will see litter picking groups Walton Against Lazy Littering (WALLYS), Frinton Frombles, Clacton volunteer litter picking, Trash Free Tendring and West Clacton and Jaywick Sands Litter Pickers team up.
Equipment will be provided and bags of rubbish will be removed at the end by Tendring Council.
The Great Tendring Beach Clean will take place on Sunday, October 2, at 10am in locations including Naze car park, Walton Pier, Frinton Greensward near the Golf Club entrance, Flags Café in Holland-on-Sea, Beaches Café in Clacton, Clacton Pier, Toby Carvery in Clacton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here