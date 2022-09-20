POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour across Tendring during a busy summer month for the force.

Essex Police officers operating throughout the north Essex district investigated a total of 430 incidents of domestic violence throughout August.

The force also looked into 253 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 95 times.

Officers also attended 78 mental health incidents and 52 road traffic collisions, and also investigated 62 reports of missing people.

In total, Essex Police solved 90 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public an impressive 426 times.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “This is a small snapshot of the work we undertook in the Tendring district during the month.”

Both the number of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour reports fell slightly last month when compared to figures in July.

Police also attended less mental health incidents and road traffic collisions and were not required to look into as many reports of missing people.

More crimes were solved in July than in August and more public-led intelligence was submitted to the police.

To report an incident or information to Essex Police call 101.