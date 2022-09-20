A LONG-RUNNING haberdashery shop, described as the best in Essex, is closing down after nearly a decade and a half of trading in a seaside town centre.

The Wool Cabin, in Clacton, will shut its door for the final time on October 1 after 14 years in its current High Street premises.

During that time, the retailer has been run by best friends of 30 years, Sandra Sell and Beverley Marshall, who are both 61.

Sandra, who has sewed professionally for four decades and been in business since 1996, previously presided over the Wool Cabin’s Carnarvon Road store.

Beverley, on the other hand, has herself been the boss of her own curtain-making business for more than 20 years.

The news of the Wool Cabin’s closure has been met with great sadness by loyal customers, but all have wished Sandra and Beverley the best.

"It is time for both of us to slow down a little, so this sadly means we have to close the shop," said Sandra.

Despite closing the Clacton store, Sandra will continue to run the Wool Cabin in Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, alongside her husband Martin.

Beverley, however, now intends to work part-time from home while also enjoying her semi-retirement.