A LANE-HOGGER who failed to move over for an emergency vehicle has been handed points on his driving licence.
John Warren, 55, was travelling in the right-hand lane on the A120 at Colchester despite the left lane being clear.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he failed to react to blue lights and sirens behind him and continued in the lane on September 24.
The offence was proved in Warren’s absence and he was ordered to pay £364 in a fine, surcharge and costs.
Warren, of Military Close, Shoeburyness, was also handed three penalty points.
