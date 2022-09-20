COMMUNITY groups are joining forces with a view of raising vital funding on behalf of a charity dedicated to helping people who are fighting cancer.

The Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club and the 1st Clacton Guides will host a Macmillan Coffee Morning this Saturday at the Pier Avenue Baptist Church.

Running between 2pm and 4pm, the event will boast cakes, hot beverages and a tombola, and all proceeds will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

To find out more information visit facebook.com/clactonlions.