ALMOST all visiting restrictions have been relaxed in north Essex’s hospitals.

The decision means those with loved ones in hospital no longer need to book ward visiting slots and can see patients for longer time periods.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust stated it relaxed the rules due to an awareness about the emotional impact of the Queen’s death and her funeral on Monday.

The trust, which runs hospitals in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton and Ipswich, says it is seeing lower Covid-19 infection rates.

“I am very happy to say we are in a position where we can relax the visiting restrictions we have had in place for some time, and that it is safe for us to do so,” said chief executive Nick Hulme.

“We appreciate how vitally important visiting is for our patients’ recovery and wellbeing, as well as those who are understandably worried and care about them at home.

“We were mindful too of the emotional impact the death of Her Majesty The Queen and her funeral had on the people in our care.

“That is why we wanted to have a more relaxed visiting policy in place yesterday for all our patients.”

The new guidance means two visitors may attend inpatient and critical care wards between 10am and 7pm.

In the maternity ward, two adults may visit antenatal and postnatal wards anytime between 8am and 8pm.

One parent or carer can also remain with their child should they be admitted to a children’s ward, including overnight stays.

Visits do not need to be booked in advance and there is no limit on the number of people who can see a patient for the duration of their hospital stay, the trust stated.

All rules do not apply to visiting in exceptional circumstances, with more flexible visiting still supported on compassionate grounds.

Mr Hulme added: “As always, we will keep our visiting policy under regular review.

“If needed, we will reinstate restrictions again, but for now we are delighted to have more open visiting in place to support our patients and their families.”