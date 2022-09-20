Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lavender and Pickle

Lavender and Pickle (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Between 0-3 months (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Lavender and Pickle are two kittens who have both faced some upheavel recently and are looking for a new home together.

Pickle was found shivering and in a poor state in someone's hallway, but has recovered since after treatment at the RSPCA hospital.

Meanwhile, Lavender's owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after her and so she ended up in the care of the RSPCA also.

The RSPCA described Lavender and Pickle as "friendly kittens who enjoy the company of people and of other cats" and hope to rehome them together.

If you want to adopt Lavender and Pickle you can see their full profile here.

Henry

Henry (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Bull Mastiff

Colour - Tan

Henry is a dog who has been describeda as "a joy" to have at the Danaher Animal Home, and is now looking for new owners.

He is a large dog, but despite his size is very gentle who has made great bonds with his carers.

Additionally, he gets on well with other dogs so could share a home with one.

If you want to adopt Henry you can see their full profile here.

Ruby

Ruby (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tricolour

Ruby is described as a sweet and sociable cat who would make a "wonderful companion" for anyone.

She may be able to live with another cat and could live in a house with children who were secondary school age.

Additionally, she would need space to go outside and explore and would like some company around for most of the day.

If you want to adopt Ruby you can see their full profile here.

Petal

Petal (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Petal is a young cat who was found abandoned, and is now looking for somewhere to call home.

She is full of energy and would love to play. As she is still a young cat a home with children who are eight years old plus might work.

Petal could also potentially live with a friendly dog.

If you want to adopt Petal you can see their full profile here.