A MAN remains fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run.

Police officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to help their investigation which took place on the B1027 near Keelars Lane, Elmstead, yesterday.

Officers headed to the scene at 5.10am after receiving reports of an injured person near the busy road.

The vehicle believed to be concerned in the collision failed to stop and had left the scene by the time they arrived.

A young man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition The B1027 was closed to traffic while officers carried out collision investigation work at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We'd like to speak to anyone who was in the area and, in particular, we'd ask anyone who drove along the B1027 in the early hours of Sunday and who has a dash cam if they could check to see if they have captured anything that may help us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

You can help the police’s probe by calling 101 and citing incident 226 of September 18.