Essex Police ensured the safe arrival of US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the force played a major role in Operation London Bridge.

Officers and staff of Essex Police have worked tirelessly around the clock delivering the force's biggest policing operation to date following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8, UK policing swung into action to deliver the biggest operation in its history.

All Essex Police officers were placed under an exigency of duty which meant all serving officers were brought back to duty, working 12-hours shifts, to support the policing effort.

In addition to this, 562 officers volunteered to give up their well-earned days off to help.

Essex Police officers in London. Photo: Essex Police

More than 400 Essex officers were sent to support London’s Metropolitan Police Service with general patrols and specialist duties to ensure the safety of the large crowds visiting Buckingham Palace, Westminster Hall and lining processional routes.

In addition to this, officers (including specialist roads policing and motorcycle officers) were sent to support Thames Valley Police colleagues as they experienced large crowds at Windsor.

Meanwhile in Essex, the force faced its biggest policing operation to date at Stansted Airport with the arrival and departure of around 30 heads of state.

The operation saw more than 600 officers deployed at the airport ensuring the safe arrival and passage of heads of state including US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a delegation from the Ukraine.

Teams of Essex Police officers carried out extensive searches of those travelling in and around the airport and to date have only made one arrest.

Two Essex officers – PC Rosie Finnis and Sgt Jonathan McDonald – took part in processions during the Queen’s state funeral which was a career defining moment for both.

Essex Police officers at Stansted Airport. Photo: Essex Police

Essex Police’s Chief Constable BJ Harrington QPM said: “The sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a generational moment for our nation but it has also been a defining moment for British policing.

“This has been by far the biggest UK policing operation in our history and I’m proud to say Essex Police has well and truly played its part.”

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin, Essex Police’s lead for Operation London Bridge said: “It has been a complete privilege to lead this operation on behalf of our force.

“It has been an honour not just because we all wanted to ensure we did our best for our Queen but because the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the men and women of Essex Police knows no bounds and to lead them and to see that first-hand has been truly humbling.”