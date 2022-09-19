Essex Police officers took part in a two-minute silence today during Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington QPM led Essex Police officers and staff as Britain held a two-minute silence marking the end of the late Queen’s state funeral.

Yesterday evening Essex Police also joined the nation to take part in a national moment of reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Essex Police

Chief Constable BJ Harrington QPM led officers, staff and Chief Officers in a minute’s silence at the flagpole at the Chelmsford Essex Police Headquarters.

He said: “As we prepare for tomorrow’s state funeral it is important for all of us to pause and remember the life of service, duty and commitment that our Queen gave to our nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world.

Photo: Essex Police

“We continue to honour the memory of our Queen by proudly continuing our duty to protect and serve the public of Essex.”

Essex Police officers around the county also took part in the minute’s silence by parading outside of stations and pausing patrols where safe and appropriate.