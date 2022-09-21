ANOTHER 42 beach huts were broken into and vandalised in Holland-on-Sea, after 30 were broken into last weekend.

Last weekend, yobs targeted the huts and some were left with property and fire damage.

The carnage continued with hut owners calling for more support to ensure their properties are safeguarded.

Neil Wolton, a beach hut owner, said they were informed of the devastating news by a friend who also had their hut broken into.

Damaged - Vandalised beach huts in Holland-on-Sea.

He said: “When we got here we found all our storm doors had been pulled off, the windows were broken and inside was completely trashed.

“The community of beach hut owners have been very supportive in helping us secure the hut so hopefully we can keep it safe but its an awful situation.”

The windows were smashed and that is how the yobs entered the hut as they proceeded to mess up drawers, cupboards and other furniture.

Breaking into beach huts has been a long running issue going back to the 1990s as Neil recalled an incident with his father.

Targeted - A row of damaged beach huts

Neil said: “They tried to break into our hut last weekend but were unsuccessful so they came back.

“This even happened to my father in the 1990s when he owned a hut, it was broken into and they were squatting back then, it’s just terrible and makes you feel sick.

“In terms of what I’d like to see done, I think we need more CCTV and surveillance along the seafront.”

Former Tendring Council leader Mick Page was also a victim of the vandalism as his hut in Holland-on-Sea was targeted.

Mr Page said: “I was informed on Monday that my hut was wide open, I went down there and the hut had been forced open with the window kicked in and further damage inside.

“The hasps on the doors were broken and that’s how they got in, bolts were pulled out of the ground as well.”

Similar to Neil and Dawn, nothing was taken from Mr Page’s hut but it was left in a mess.

He added: “The culprits are persistent because they came on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before succeeding.

“I agree that we more surveillance to make sure our properties are protected.”