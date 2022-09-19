CLACTON Pier played host to more than 150 Armed Forces families and veterans ahead of the Queen's funeral.

The seaside attraction laid on two days of free rides and gave out around 400 wristbands to those turning up to enjoy the fun over the weekend.

The attraction was closed on Monday for the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect and will reopen again on Tuesday.

Over the weekend there was the chance for youngsters to have their photos taken on old military vehicles.

It was the first time the weekend had been staged since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said: “We missed the chance to thank the Armed Forces and Emergency Services in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and we enjoyed welcoming them back for some free family fun,” he said.

“It is the perfect way for us to show our gratitude for all they do for our communities all year long, year after year."

Clacton Pier had paid its own tribute to Her Majesty on its large screen at the front of the attraction this week.

Mr Ball said: “She meant so much to so many people around the world and we have lost someone who embodied the very spirit of service and duty."