A NEW diagnostic centre at Clacton Hospital is set for a further £14.2million boost.

Clacton Hospital's new community diagnostic centre was opened earlier this summer as part of a bid to help tackle the Covid-19 waiting list backlog and to divert patients away from hospitals, allowing them to treat urgent patients.

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid visited the site in March while the first phase of the project, costing £9.6million, was under construction.

The next phase is due to begin in November and will see a further £14.2m invested.

It will see a permanent MRI suite created to replace the mobile unit along with additional ultrasound capacity, two more x-ray suites and space for future urology and endoscopy services.

Works - Sajid Javid lent a hand to paint the new centre. Picture:Pagepix

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said the new-look unit opened its doors earlier this summer and people living in north Essex can now get fast access to health tests such as CT scans, x-rays and ultrasounds.

The unit caters exclusively for outpatients and people referred by their GP and is able to offer CT scans within just two weeks compared with six at Colchester Hospital.

“The CDC offers fast, convenient access to a wide range of diagnostic tests without the need to wait,” said James Archard, programme director from ESNEFT, which runs the centre.

“We are really proud of the environment it provides, which is fresh, modern and welcoming.

“Unlike Colchester, the CDC doesn’t see any inpatients or emergency patients, which means there’s far less chance of your appointment being cancelled, and it’s also much more likely to take place on time."

Work is now taking place to upgrade the footpaths outside the building, while a further 30 spaces are also being added to the existing 72-space car park, where patients can park for free.

Steve Burnett, operational manager, added: “By coming for their scans at Clacton, patients will benefit from shorter waiting times and are also helping others by reducing demand at Colchester Hospital, which opens up capacity for patients who need urgent care. This is great news as it improves diagnostics for everyone.”