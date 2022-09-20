AN author is set to host talks about her new book in which she will cover history and the process of writing.
Nicola Matthews will speak about her book, Kitty Canham, which is based on real events which occurred in Thorpe.
Kitty was born in 1720 and later married Alexander Gough, the vicar of Thorpe. The novel covers her life story.
Ms Matthews will speak at Harwich Library on Tuesday, September 27, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and Frinton Library on Saturday, October 15, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
Both events are free to attend but booking is required for the talk in Frinton, to register email frinton.library@essex.gov.uk.
