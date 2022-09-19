THE county’s police officers paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as they took part in the national moment of reflection.
Officers at Essex Police’s headquarters in Chelmsford bowed their heads as the nation descended into silence at 8pm on Sunday.
Chief Constable BJ Harrington led officers, staff and chief officers in a minute’s silence at the flagpole at as a gesture of respect.
He said: “As we prepare for [the] state funeral it is important for all of us to pause and remember the life of service, duty and commitment that our Queen gave to our nation, the Commonwealth and indeed the world.
“We continue to honour the memory of our Queen by proudly continuing our duty to protect and serve the public of Essex.”
Essex Police officers around the county also took part in the minute’s silence by parading outside of the force’s stations and pausing patrols where safe and appropriate to do so.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel