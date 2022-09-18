THE United States President has touched down in the UK ahead of attending the Queen’s funeral.
President of the United States, Joe Biden is currently in the UK after arriving at Essex’s Stansted Airport.
The iconic plane Air Force One touched down at Stansted just before 10pm yesterday.
Presidents Biden has journeyed to the UK for the Queen’s funeral as well as crunch talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
However, the talks with the newly elected Prime Minister were delayed until Wednesday.
At Stansted, the president and his wife, Jill Biden, were greeted by a small party as they stepped off Air Force One.
This included Jane Hartley, the US ambassador to the UK, and Jennifer Tolhurst, the Lord Lieutenant of Essex.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel