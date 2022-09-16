DRIVERS are being warned of delays following a collision on the A12.
National Highways has reported there are long delays on the A12 northbound in Essex.
This is between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 20 at Hatfield Peverel.
Emergency services are currently on the scene working to clear the collision.
Traffic has been impacted by around six miles of congestion on the approach to the scene.
This is causing delays of more than 60 minutes.
As a result, drivers are being warned to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
