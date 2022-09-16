TWO women were knocked unconscious during a brutal fight in Clacton town centre.

Emergency services were called to the violent incident at the junction of Pier Avenue and Station Road on the night of August 28.

A man also suffered a head injury during the fight.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re investigating a disturbance which took place in Clacton.

"We were called at 10.45pm on August 28, to reports of a fight which was taking place at the junction of Pier Avenue and Station Road.

"It was reported that two people were waiting for a taxi when an argument broke out with a group of men and women.

"The incident escalated and two women were assaulted and knocked unconscious.

"A man also sustained a head injury.

"Thankfully their injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the area between 10.30pm and 11pm on August 28 to let us know by submitting a report on our website at essex.police.uk."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the fight can contact Essex Police online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 42/225423/22.