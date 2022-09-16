SINGER Dave Berry is preparing to share the secrets of the 60s in a new show coming to the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton next month.

Celebrating 62 years since he turned professional, Dave is still full of enthusiasm for those early days and is equally full of stories about what really went on in the swinging sixties.

Dave, whose hits include Crying Game and Little Things, toured with many of the biggest names including The Rolling Stones.

He’ll talk openly about his relationship with Mandy Rice-Davies who was at the heart of the Profumo affair alongside her friend Christine Keeler.

The scandal rocked British politics in 1963 and Dave had a real insight it the scandal.

Dave’s planning to bring along some of his most prized possessions to Clacton, including a gold disc and an achievement award from Radio Veronica, one of the 1960s pirate stations anchored off the Dutch coast.

Now - Dave Berry. Picture: Scruton Wyatt Media

He says he’s looking forward to coming back to the West Cliff Theatre and revealing the truth behind the front page headlines.

“I just want people to know what rock and roll was all about,” he said.

Also appearing on stage, one of the last 60s music and show promoters Alan Goldsmith.

He worked with the biggest names in music including Eton John, The Who, Small Faces and Dionne Warwick.

The show is hosted by popular BBC Essex radio presenter Steve Scruton who will be in conversation with Dave Berry and Alan Goldsmith to tease out their stories.

He’ll also be sharing his experience of recreating 60s pirate radio off the Essex coast.

“Bringing the sounds of pirate radio back, and working with so many of the original legends like Johnnie Walker, Tony Blackburn and Emperor Rosko, was the highlight of over 30 years on-air,” he said.

“I can’t wait to share what life was really like on our pirate ship off the Essex coast.”

Secrets of the 60s is at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton on Wednesday, October 12, at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available now at £16 or £11.50 for groups of ten or more.