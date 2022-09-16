THERE were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 777 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 – up from 775 on September 8.

They were among 19,129 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 – up from 165,369 last week.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.