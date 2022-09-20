A YOUNG man described as “the perfect blue-eyed boy” has been remembered by those closest to him a year after he was murdered while on a night out.

Harry Burkett, 21, was fatally stabbed in Orwell Road, Clacton, by a 16-year-old boy shortly after midnight on September 12 last year.

His killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed on April 7 and will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

Friends of Harry, who travelled from his home in Grays to Clacton for an evening of clubbing with his friends, have now paid tribute to him a year on from his death.

Megan Christmas, who had known Harry since he was 12-years-old, said: “A year ago the most amazing, kind-hearted and caring guy got taken from us for no reason.

“Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you, you were so lovely and I can’t believe you are gone. I just wish you were still calling me singing down the phone.

“You did not deserve what you got. I miss you so much Love you Harry, until we meet again my angel, sleep tight for me.”

Danielle Barry has also remembered her beloved cousin Harry on the anniversary of his death.

She added: “Rest in peace to our perfect blue-eyed boy. It’s been a year since you were taken away from us and every day we think about you.

“You always come up in conversation and we really do wish you were here to watch all of your baby cousins grow up and to have a family of your own.

“You are the most funniest one out of us all, you would always sing and dance to put a smile on our faces. We love you today and forever.

“Hope you and your mum are enjoying your time together again.”

One of Harry’s closest friends, Kane Livett, said he was still trying to process his death.

“It is still not getting any easier, it still hurts me every day you have gone,” he said.

“I will never forget you. I love you so much my cuz.”