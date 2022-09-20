CROOKS who stole an out-of-town motorist’s £70,000 car while he played golf have been branded “worthless scumbags” by one of his close friends.

Dave Fennelly, from Walton, has launched an appeal to the public for information after his family friend’s expensive Range Rover was stolen from under his nose.

The victim was relaxing at Clacton Golf Club, in West Road, on Thursday morning when his vehicle, which was parked outside, was snatched without his knowledge.

The black motor, positioned just out of the view of CCTV cameras, is understood to have been taken by thieves at about 11.15am.

Its owner only realised his prized possession had been brazenly stolen after venturing outside with a view of leaving the club.

Dave, who has been left angered by the theft, said: “He was visiting to play golf in Frinton the day before and then in Clacton.

“He was shocked to see it was gone, it cost him £70,000. The people who took it are worthless scumbags. The private plate is 0005 LAYS if anyone sees anything.”

Maurice Alexander, Tendring councillor for the St James ward, was left sickened to hear of the broad daylight car theft.

He said: “I find what has happened to be abhorrent, but as the price of fuel goes up and energy costs increase, more and more people are becoming more daring.

“These people have a complete lack of self-respect and clearly have no respect for fellow human beings – something like this really hurts.

“If I was in the victim’s boots I would not know what to think, so I am sorry this has happened to him and I give him my heartfelt apologises.

“The problem is, if I saw someone getting into a very valuable car at 11 in the morning I would assume it belonged to them. I just hope he gets his car back.”

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.