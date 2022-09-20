A HAMMER-WIELDING thug rammed a young woman with his car before striking her with the weapon amid a dispute over drugs money.

The victim was left with a cut to her face and marks on her leg following the terrifying confrontation with 21-year-old Michael Johnson.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the young woman was walking home from a friend’s house in Clacton on June 21 when Johnson pulled up alongside her in a Volkswagen Golf.

Gareth Hunter, prosecuting, told the court the woman was aware she owed the defendant money from drugs he had dealt her in the past.

“[Johnson] drove slowly past her then slowly drove at the victim, using his car to push her into the bushes at the side of the car park,” he said.

Aerial view - Clacton

“The defendant was shouting to her to get into the car to sort out the money. She was scared and refused.”

The court heard Johnson got out of his car and walked towards the woman, trying to take her mobile phone.

He then returned to his car and grabbed a small hammer, before swinging it at her and striking her finger.

The victim then began bleeding instantly after Johnson struck her on the head with the weapon before fleeing in his vehicle.

Johnson, of London Road, Clacton, was arrested and later admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Sentenced - Colchester Magistrates' Court

His solicitor told the court her client did not fit in at school and didn’t finish his studies, leading to him mixing with unsavoury characters.

“He is very sorry. He says it was a moment of madness and he won’t do something like this again,” she added.

Deputy District Judge Sarah Hannah imposed a four month prison sentence on Johnson but opted to suspend it for 18 months.

She said: “You are a young man and so I want to give you an opportunity. I want to give you a chance.”

Johnson must pay £419 in compensation, costs and a victim surcharge, and will be the subject of trail monitoring.

He must also undertake 12 mental health and 30 rehabilitation sessions with the probation service.