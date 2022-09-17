ROYALISTS from north Essex have said witnessing the historic moment the Queen’s coffin passed through London brought tears to their eyes.

Sam and Kerri McCarthy, both 43, from Clacton, headed to the capital on Wednesday as they felt it was important to pay their respects to Her Majesty in-person.

The country’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for an unrivalled and unprecedented 70 years, died at the age of 96 on September 8.

The married couple started their royal pilgrimage in Whitehall, where they met admirers of the Queen from around the globe, including Australia and Florida.

After waiting for more than four hours, Sam and Kerri finally saw the royal family following the Queen’s coffin through the city, just metres from where they were standing.

Sam said: “When the parade went past, everyone was silent and very respectful. Men removed their hats, everyone bowed their head, and there were many tears.

“I was shocked by the faces of the royals who followed the Queen’s coffin. They were clearly upset and in pain. This definitely made me choke up and my wife teary eyed.

“These people have lost their mother and grandmother and they have to grieve in public. I think we need to remember that they are just like us.

“I comforted a policewoman who we spoke to after the parade had gone past – it was overwhelming for her. We forget how important this monarch was for so many people.

“I’m humbled and privileged to have been able to witness this piece of history and I am proud to be British – the Queen has given us her life service.”

Simon Rigo, 56, from Colchester, also recently headed down to London in memory of Her Majesty the Queen, visiting Buckingham Palace and St James’ Park.

He said: “I wanted to pay my respects but the queue to visit Westminster Hall was too long so the next best option was obviously Buckingham Palace.

“The older generation loved the Royal Family, probably more than the younger people nowadays, so I went to just say a few words on behalf of my late grandmother.

“Reading the condolences children have written was so emotional. Thank you to the Queen, what she has done.”