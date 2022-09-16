AN employment law and safety seminar is set to take place to teach businesses about the importance of key issues such as HR.
The seminar will cover ways to protect the mental health of staff members, the risks and rewards of hybrid and remote working, how to attract and retain the right candidates and more.
The event is free to business owners and directors, and there is no obligation to attending businesses.
Places are limited to two spaces per company and registration is required.
The seminar will take place on Friday, September 23, from 9.30am to 1pm at the Lifehouse and Spa Hotel in Frinton Road, Thorpe.
For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3qGaUh8.
