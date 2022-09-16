COASTAL villagers will gaze skywards and marvel at a canvas of exploding colours later this year during a special seafront spectacle.
The Jaywick Fireworks Display will be returning to Jaywick Beach, near Morris Avenue, on November 5 from 7pm.
Organised by resident Dean Huckfield, the annual evening will boast hot drinks, cakes, biscuits and juices.
Security and first aid personnel will be in attendance to keep everyone safe during the event, for which donations are encouraged.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here