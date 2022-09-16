Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

ALDI recalls Bramwells Tartare Sauce because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/I8zSBmkUwV pic.twitter.com/oVvFWtqPDz — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 14, 2022

The recall impacts 175g packs with the batch code of 2118 and a best before date of April 2023.

The Food Standards Agency has issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to anyone who may be affected by the sulphites.

A spokesman said: “ALDI is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“This notice explains to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.