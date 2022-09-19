Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place today and there will be a few locations in Essex screening the event.

The Queen passed away peacefully, aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement, with the state funeral taking place 10 days afterwards.

King Charles III was formally declared during a historic Accession Ceremony just days after where he decreed that the sad day would be marked with a bank holiday.

Many supermarkets, shops and entertainment venues will close, there are some places that have opted to show a live broadcast of the funeral in Essex.

What to expect from the Queen's funeral

Where can I watch the Queen’s funeral in Essex?





One location that will be screening the Queen's funeral on Monday is the Curzon Cinema in Colchester.

Tickets are free for the screening which begins at 11am, with seats being available to book at their website here.

Additionally, the Century Cinema in Clacton-on-Sea will also be showing the funeral.

A statement from Adam Cunard, the Managing Director of the cinema, on their website said: "On Monday 19th September, the cinema will be screening the funeral service of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Tickets are limited and available at the box office, free of charge. Doors will open at 10 am and you are welcome to join us."

Other major cinema chains like Cineworld and Odeon will not be showing the funeral in the county, as they will be shut.

There have been calls for Southend Council to put on a public screening, but at the time of writing nothing has been arranged.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral will take place today with duties beginning at 6:30am, and the BBC coverage of the event starting at 8am.

The Service at Westminster Abbey will take place at 11am while a later committal service at St George’s Chapel will also be broadcast.