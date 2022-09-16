GOOD Morning Britain has received more than 50 complaints following an interview with Katie Price.

The Brighton-born former glamour model appeared on the ITV show as she gave her first interview since her drink-driving crash.

The 43-year-old said the events leading up to the crash on the B2135 near Partridge Green were “really traumatic” and vowed to take steps to helping with her mental recovery.

Television regulator Ofcom has revealed it received 53 complaints about the January 4 airing of GMB – all relating to an interview with Katie Price.

During the interview, Katie said: “I’ve made the decision, finally, to see a therapist every week forever to deal with the traumatic events that led me up into that car,” she said.

“I feel ashamed about it. But it’s a new year and I’m still dealing with it all.

“I think people shouldn’t judge people. There are always reasons for reasons."

Katie Price with her son Harvey during an interview with GMB

Katie was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions to be completed within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs.

When discussing her mental state, Katie said she is “very good at hiding things”.

“It’s still been traumatic afterwards, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet,” she said. “But what I can say is, obviously I went to The Priory.

“There’s reasons why I got into that car and my mental state.”

She had already been banned from driving on six separate occasions before the most recent sentencing.

Katie also recently announced she will be releasing her eighth autobiography, which will include tales of her stay at The Priory.

She has previously released seven autobiographies - Being Jordan, A Whole New World, Pushed to the Limit, You Only Live Once, Love, Lipstick and Lies and Reborn.

The book documented her life with her eldest son Harvey, who suffers from autism, blindness and genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.