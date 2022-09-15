A GLOBAL offshore wind energy company has pledged to support Clacton's lifeboat station to help train volunteer crews over the next two years.

Orsted, which run the Gunfleet Sands Offshore Wind Farm off Clacton, has promised to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) through a new two-year partnership that will focus on training its volunteers to aid the charity in its mission to save lives at sea.

Orsted will make a contribution of £140,000 over two years to fund training costs at Clacton and six RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK, including Barrow, Humber, New Brighton, Ramsgate, Skegness and Wells.

RNLI volunteers train at least fortnightly on station and regularly at night to replicate real life emergencies.

The training is supported by attendance at the award-winning residential RNLI College in Poole, visits to stations by trainers and via distance learning courses.

Orsted's 12 offshore wind farms are all located in areas corresponding to the seven RNLI stations supported through the partnership.

Since Ørsted and the RNLI first joined forces in 2015 the partnership has directly supported more than 1,700 lifeboat launches, helped more than 1,900 people in distress and saved 88 lives.

Duncan Clark, from Orsted, said: “We’re extremely proud to continue our partnership with the RNLI and help this amazing charity save lives at sea.

"The offshore environment can be extremely challenging, so it’s vital that everyone is equipped with the knowledge and tools to keep themselves and others safe.

"As a company constructing and operating major offshore wind projects, we have first-hand experience of these challenges which is why we have such a strong focus on safety and training.

"Through the latest phase of this partnership, our aim is to help the RNLI crews to continue to deliver the best possible training to its volunteers.”

Alex Evans, Lifesaving Training Manager at the RNLI, added: “Their support is very important to us and it’s fantastic how, so many of our crew members have benefitted from Orsted funding their training.

"It gives volunteers the confidence to save lives even in the most challenging conditions.”